Winsing Animation premiered their latest animated TV series Mega Meow on 22 December 2023 in China.

The first run of the show was broadcasted on IQIYI, major OTT platforms, national IPTV and digital TV channels. Aimed at school-aged children, the series unfolds thrilling mega adventures featuring adorable felines who courageously rescue humans from danger.

Also, season seven and eight of GG Bond Racing based on the popular GG Bond racing franchise are set to hit major platforms in China starting from 29 December 2023. In the previous seasons introduction of the new character, Star Navi, became an internet sensation.

As one of the Chinese animation exhibitors, Winsing delivered an immersive showcase at the 2023 Asia TV Forum and Market (ATF) featuring interactive displays and exclusive previews of their upcoming program and project releases.

Throughout the event, Winsing had exchanges with buyers from South East Asia, South Korea, Europe, and the United States, and obtained market feedback. Simultaneously, Winsing gained insights into current industry trends, market demands, and emerging opportunities, providing a foundation for strategic planning in IP full industrialisation.

Winsing is now gearing up to be at the Hong Kong Toy Fair from 8 to 11 January 2024.

To enhance the visitor experience, Winsing has set up a dedicated showroom, offering an intimate and immersive space for industry professionals, distributors, and enthusiasts to explore the latest offerings. The showroom is located at Regal Kowloon Hotel (71 Mody Road, Tsimshatsui, Hong Kong), which is conveniently near the main venue of the Hong Kong Toy Fair.