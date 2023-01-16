Winsing to launch racing-theme animation and film series based on their popular IP ‘GG Bond’ in 2023

Winsing shared that the latest competitive sports-theme animation GG Bond: Racing series on multiple portals in China, is going viral on the internet. Keeping up with the heat, GG Bond: Racing season five will premiere on ‘GG Bond YouTube Channel’ from 17 January.

In China, GG Bond: Racing five & six have had notable ratings on multiple portals, including national TV channels and major online platforms. Both seasons were the top-rated prime-time animation for days after the debut, and GG Bond: Racing series have received high broadcast popularity.

In this new racing season, a super cool leopard character Star Navi joins the racing team. He is a child of the racing legend, and enters the GG Bond universe by chance. Being GG Bond’s new competitor, he is also a true friend and an encouraging companion during the journey. New season of GG Bond: Racing conveys not only the spirit of competition but also the precious and powerful strength of friendship.

In 2023, Winsing intends to launch an animated feature film GG Bond: Racing 72H referring to the sports theme. This film is entering the final stage of production, telling a breathtaking story of mission and rescue. Winsing believes that watching GG Bond: Racing 72H in cinema will undoubtedly let the audience immerse themselves in the thrilling racing world.