The 2022 Asian Television Forum and Market (ATF) – an entertainment content market in Asia – is ready to be held from 7-9 December in Singapore. Winsing Animation is poised for the online section to debut both the latest animated titles and brand-new 2023 animated programmes via this grand industry event.

Winsing’s ATF line-up includes the oceanic 3D animated feature film GG Bond: Ocean Mission, the 3D animated series GG Bond: Kung Fu Pork Choppers, and the newest nature-exploring series of GOGOBUS unveiled. Being one of the most highly anticipated 3D animated series of Winsing Animation, GG Bond: Kung Fu Pork Choppers creatively integrates traditional Chinese kung-fu culture and movements into a modern setting. Additionally, GG Bond: Kung Fu Pork Choppers was nominated for the Best 3D Animated Programme at the 27th Asian Television Awards. In 2023, the journey of kung-fu pigs will have extended four seasons to continue the mysterious and exciting adventure.

In addition to the exhilarating martial-arts-theme series, GG Bond will enter the field of racing next year. Winsing is ready to launch the animated series GG Bond: Racing and the animated feature film GG Bond: Racing 72H to hit the cinema.

The production of these future formula racing applies a developed technique of animated CGI, advanced art design, vivid sound design and thrilling storytelling, which will boost the cinematic viewing experience. The GG Bond series is prepared to immerse in the speed.

Of the other flagship IPs, Winsing is excited to present two newest space-themed GOGOBUS animated series on both 2D and 3D lines. Targeting kids aged two to five, the 2D animated series GOGOBUS: Space Journal is different from the previous setting.

This time, the GOGOBUS world is off the ground and brings audiences to a new chapter for a space adventure full of joy and excitement. Simultaneously, Fun Fun Land is a brand-new preschool cartoon where GG Bond and GOGOBUS will be in the lovely 2D design to explore the dinosaur playground with kids aged one to four. In the upcoming 2023, Winsing Animation is ambitious to bring more high-quality animations and deliver infinite joy.