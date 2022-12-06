UK kids content and feature film distributor, The Media Pioneers (TMP) announces a raft of new deals for its range of animation series, expanding its reach to different territories across the globe.

Hong Kong entertainment TV channel ViuTV, operated by HK Television Entertainment (HKTVE) has acquired the Pay TV rights for two adventure comedy series Boris & Rufus (39 x 11’) and Mironins (26 x 7’) and Mini Town (52 x 7’) an adorable stop motion preschool series.

Deals for Mironins were also signed with MBC for the Middle East and North Africa for Linear TV and VOD rights and kid’s educational network Knowledge (Canada) for Free TV and FVOD rights. The Nordic region’s leading entertainment provider Viaplay also acquired Boris and Rufus for the Nordics, Poland and the Netherlands.

Furthermore, earlier this year TMP secured deals with major UK cinema chains including Odeon, Cineworld, Vue, Showcase, Empire and The Light for the animated feature film Boonie Bears: Back to Earth. The theatrical release in 347 UK cinemas premiered during the May half term, placing Boonie Bears: Back to Earth in the TOP4 animation and TOP12 movies in its opening weekend in the UK.

Commenting on the deals, TMP MD and executive producer Maggie Liang said, “We are very proud of bringing kids content ranging from our funny pre-school series, through to heart-warming family content and comedy and adventure series to different countries and broadcasters. With imaginative stories and exciting action genres, our shows have been hugely welcomed by broadcasters and kids around the world.”

Produced by Belli Studio, and targeted at kids six and over, Boris & Rufus is an animated TV series about the adventures of Boris a cranky dog and Rufus an excitable ferret who is convinced he’s a dog too! They belong to Enzo, a teenager in love with his neighbor Jennifer who owns an internet-famous cat, the insufferable Leopoldo.

Mironins, which has won several awards including the PANORAMA Award at the 2022 Shanghai International Film Festival and Best Animation at the 14th Gaudi Awards, organized by the Catalan Film Academy (Barcelona), is an adventure-filled 2D series for kids aged four to seven, produced by Spanish and Belgium studio Low Film. The series stars three tiny paint drops – Ro, Low and Blu – who have escaped from one of Joan Miro’s paintings. Now that they have managed to leave the dark and boring storage room where they used to live, they can explore the incredible worlds inside other paintings in the museum and be seen by the public. If there’s one thing Mironins knows for sure is this: art is made to be admired!

Mini Town produced by Steam Works Animation for a family audience and preschoolers follows the daily lives of a community of bears as they live happily together, deep in the forest, in a beautiful and lively Mini Town. Playing in the town with friends and family, learning new things throughout life…little bears grow up happily together in Mini Town.