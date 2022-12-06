Maurizio Distefano Licensing, which manages licensing in Italy for the delightful children’s animated series Leo & Tig, has announced that the second season of the show has been launched on the series’ official Italian YouTube channel. It has been available on YouTube’s Leo & Tig Italia channel since 21 October this year.

This means that the many little fans of the series created by Parovoz Studio and commissioned by Digital Television Russia Group will now be able to enjoy the new stories, new settings and new characters at any time on the official YouTube channel.

Seasons one and two also air daily on Rai Yoyo during two different slots – but children can watch the episodes on Rai Play on demand at any time via Rai Play’s website.

Children have responded enthusiastically to the adventures of the curious and brave leopard cub Leo and his cautious friend Tig, a Siberian tiger, in the beautiful Far Eastern forest they call home. The lives of the two cubs are full of adventures and challenges, which they overcome by facing their fears and helping each other.

In the first season, the characters learn about the natural world of their home in the Far East, unlocking the secrets of the forest and coming to the aid of those in need. In the second season, Leo and Tig meet a Chinese monkey LiLi, who is lost and in trouble. To help LiLi return home, Leo and Tig team up with friends Mila, Jara, Martik and Cuba to embark on a long journey that takes them to many different countries.

The show’s winning combination of fun with a message of respect and care for the world around us is not only popular with kids but has inspired a number of licensing deals – with more on the way.

CIAO Ltd. for carnival costumes, Grabo for balloons, Sbabam for 3D figurines, Balocco for 2023 Easter eggs, De.Car for plush toys, Clementoni for puzzles and educational games, and Mondadori for publishing are just some of the big-name licensees that have chosen Leo & Tig for their products since Maurizio Distefano Licensing first secured the licensing and merchandising rights for this delightful property across the main consumer product categories.