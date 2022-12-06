DNEG, a visual effects (VFX) and animation studio for the creation of feature film, television and multiplatform content, announced today the appointment of Guillaume Rocheron as Visual Effects Supervisor. The multiple Oscar and BAFTA-winning supervisor joins DNEG with more than two decades of industry experience and is based at the company’s Los Angeles studio.

Rocheron’s list of production VFX supervisor credits includes Jordan Peele’s otherworldly sci-fi thriller Nope, Sam Mendes’ groundbreaking war film 1917, Michael Dougherty’s big budget monster movie Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Rupert Sanders’ sci-fi techno-thriller Ghost in the Shell. He has most recently overseen the visual effects work for Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, which will be released on Netflix on 16 December 2022.

In 2020, Rocheron was honoured with an Academy Award and a BAFTA award for his work on 1917, for which Rocheron and his teams created long, seamless shots that maintained the illusion of the whole two hour movie being filmed in one continuous take. He had previously taken home an Academy Award, a BAFTA and a Visual Effects Society (VES) award for his work on Ang Lee’s critically acclaimed Life of Pi.

DNEG chairman and CEO Namit Malhotra said, “I’ve known and admired Rocheron for many years and he is a unique talent in our business. As a widely respected and highly admired supervisor, Rocheron has produced some extraordinary work over the course of his career – from the technical achievements of 1917, to the futuristic world-building of Ghost in the Shell, to the sheer range of techniques and disciplines on display in Nope, he is a supervisor who always pushes the envelope and knows how to get the very best from his teams. 2023 will be a thrilling year for DNEG, with some big opportunities on the horizon, and I am excited to have Rocheron onboard as part of our senior creative team, to help chart the course for DNEG through next year and beyond.”

Guillaume Rocheron

On joining DNEG, Guillaume Rocheron said, “It’s been incredible to see how DNEG has evolved over the last few years, and to see how Malhotra and his team have been transforming the company into a home for filmmakers to create amazing visual effects. I am excited to embark on this collaboration with DNEG’s outstanding artists, engineers, and technicians and to join a global team that includes so many outstanding supervisors. DNEG’s filmmaker-oriented mentality, focus on innovation, and commitment to its people are all very appealing to me, and I am looking forward to exploring further opportunities for close collaboration with some of the world’s most visionary filmmakers.”