Netflix announces partnership with Japan’s BABEL LABEL Studio known for manga-based thriller ‘Alice in Borderland’

Netflix is partnering with Japanese content studio BABEL LABEL in a multi-picture deal as part of our goal to grow more live-action films and series through strong local collaborations. Live-action titles from Japan, such as romance series First Love and the second season of Alice in Borderland, have been resonating strongly with fans all over the world. The manga-based thriller set a new record as our most-watched Japanese series ever, taking the number one spot on the Global Non-English TV list with 61.2 million viewing hours over its premiere weekend in late December 2022.

This partnership gives Netflix exclusive access to multiple titles produced and created by BABEL LABEL for the next five years. The studio is home to outstanding creators such as director-writer Michihito Fujii, who was named Director of the Year at the 2020 Japan Academy Awards for The Journalist. This film, crowned Picture of the Year by the Japan Academy Awards, was adapted into a Netflix series last year.

“We really enjoy the shows that BABEL LABEL produces with all their talented film-makers like Fujii, who is a well of borderless, groundbreaking storytelling and stylised aesthetics. We hope that through this partnership, we can bring even more must-watch shows to our local live-action slate that our members all around the world will be able to enjoy,” said Netflix Japan content VP Kaata Sakamoto.

“We are delighted that this partnership deal will bring BABEL LABEL’s works to the world. By developing projects together with Netflix, we are committed to develop great stories from Japan and produce them into global hits,” said BABEL LABEL CEO Hisato Yamada.

Part of Japanese media company CyberAgent, BABEL LABEL was set up in 2013 and quickly gained a following for its contemporary approach to film-making.

This year, they will be debuting a diverse range of live-action titles on Netflix. Last week, they kicked off the year with The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House, while Call Me Chihiro and Sanctuary will premiere in the next few months.