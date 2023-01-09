Netflix to premiere second season of ‘BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy’ this year

The second season of the new anime adaptation of Kazushi Hagiwara’s BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy– action manga will debut on Netflix globally in 2023, according to a Warner Bros. Japan announcement that was made recently. The title of the new anime is Bastard!! Ankoku no Hakaishin: Jigoku no Chinkonka-hen (BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- Requiem of Hell Arc).

Hagiwara created an illustration to mark the occasion. The same cast will be returning for the upcoming season. Four more cast members were also made public by Warner Bros. Japan. Takuma Terashima as Joshua Berahia, Sho Hayami as Nils John Mifune, Junichi Suwabe as Yngwei von Mattström and Koji Yusa as Zion Sol Vanderverg.

The first 13 episodes of the anime, which make up its first part, made its global Netflix premiere on 30 June. On 15 September, Netflix debuted the second instalment, which included episodes 14–24.

In 1988, Hagiwara debuted the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump. Since then, the series has only sometimes been serialized in the magazine and, subsequently in Ultra Jump, beginning in 2001. The manga’s 27th compiled book volume was released by Shueisha in March 2012, and the series has sold over 30 million copies to date. The manga was published by Viz Media in English, however, after the 19th volume, the series was no longer available. The 20th volume’s English publication was shelved by the firm.