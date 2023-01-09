Netflix cancels animated series ‘Inside Job’ post-season one

Inside Job has been formally cancelled by Netflix, so the popular adult cartoon series won’t be airing a second season after all.

Shion Takeuchi, the creator of the series Inside Job, confirmed the rumours that it has been abruptly cancelled in a statement shared on Twitter. On 22 October 2021, Netflix released Inside Job season one, Part 1’s 10 episodes. On 18 November 2022, the program returned for season one, Part 2. Eight more episodes were added in Part 2, bringing the total number of episodes to 18. It was revealed in June 2022 that Inside Job has been formally renewed for a second full season in addition to the upcoming Part 2. That decision, though, seems to have been reversed now.

Reagan Ridley and Brett Hand are voiced by Lizzy Caplan and Clark Duke respectively, in the series. The protagonist of Inside Job is the socially awkward scientist Reagan, who engages in a variety of mishaps with her dysfunctional coworkers in the shadow government agency Cognito. The official description of the show reads: For employees of the Deep State, conspiracies aren’t just theories — they’re fact. And keeping them secret is a full-time job.

Netflix is presently streaming all 18 of Inside Job season one’s episodes.