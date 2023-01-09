My Melody and Kuromi joins 'Merge Fantasy Island'

Collaborating with Sanrio, mobile games developer Netmarble recently welcomed iconic characters ‘My Melody’ and ‘Kuromi’ to its casual mobile title Merge Fantasy Island. Apart from these cute characters, there are various other updates including special events.

Both the characters, ‘My Melody’ and ‘Kuromi’ bring new experiences for players like My Melody’s Macaron Shop and Kuromi’s Canelé Shop, on the island. There are some decoration related updates which can help to customize the island in new ways.

As per Animation Magazine, for a limited time running 7 January to 5 February, players can explore a new My Melody-themed Island upon reaching Level 12. Those who complete daily missions during the event period are also eligible to receive collaboration characters, Island decorations and resources. From 5 January to 7 February, players can collect ‘My Melody’ and ‘Kuromi’ cards and exchange them for rewards such as gems.

Merge Fantasy Island brings Netmarble’s IP Kuya to life in a merge genre-based game featuring enjoyable gameplay mechanics and adorable animations.