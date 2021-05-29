 Netmarble is celebrating 3rd Anniversary of ‘Knights Chronicle’ till 24June with new events , characters, enhancements and so on

Knights Chronicle ,Netmarble’s anime-inspired mobile role-playing game is celebrating three years of player-driven adventures in the world of Garniel with an assortment of limited-time special anniversary events, in-game enhancements, and new characters and awakenings for some of the game’s fan-favorite characters.



An all-new Hero, Rowan, is now available to collect in Knights Chronicle. Both Rowan and the Pierna Hero can also be awakened as part of the update. Players eager to level up the new Hero can earn free Gold Tickets and Crystals by completing the limited-time 3rd Anniversary Thank You dungeon. In addition, those who receive a 3rd Treasure Box can exchange the box for various items, including SSR Summon Tickets, Garnets, and more.



Netmarble is also celebrating Knights Chronicle’s third year anniversary with the following:



Inventory Expansion and Max Value for Heroes, Runes, and Badges have been added

and for Heroes, Runes, and Badges have been added Account Levels is now extended to 400

is now extended to 400 Daily Check-In Event, where players can receive rewards such as Crystal, Gold and Rainbow Essence just by logging into Knights Chronicle.



Knights Chronicle features classic turn-based role-playing gameplay, a Japanese animation-inspired art style and a compelling story showing the same standard of quality as console and PC RPGs. The game also sports features, including real-time party play where players can form parties of up to five players to challenge multiplayer dungeons, explosive 3D-animated skills that demonstrate the game’s flashy and gorgeously detailed visuals, and over 100 heroes for players to choose from.



Knights Chronicle is available now in 140 countries.