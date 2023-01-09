Here are the major gaming technology announcements at the CES 2023

Technology exhibition, CES serves as a testing ground for ground-breaking innovations. The greatest brands in the world conduct business here, meet new partners, and take the stage with the brightest innovators. The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) owns and produces CES, which showcases all facets of the IT industry. The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) features businesses that produce, develop, and supply consumer technology hardware, content, technology delivery methods, and more. Here are some of the major gaming technologies announced at the CES 2023 which happened betwwen 5January to 8 January.



JBL



JBL is launching the JBL Quantum TWS Air. Whether it’s gaming from the couch or on the next road trip, these earbuds provide impeccable sound quality and eight hours of total playtime, ensuring seamless communication no matter the environment.

Also joining the new JBL Quantum Series line-up are headsets specifically designed for XBOX and PlayStation consoles. The JBL Quantum 100X/P, 360X/P and 910X/P, where X versions are compatible with XBOX and P versions with PlayStation, enable gamers to have a headset for their preferred set up. Every gamer has a preference, but JBL is the only gaming headset manufacturer to offer players wireless spatial audio virtualization with head tracking specific to console – the JBL Quantum 910X/P provide consumers with JBL’s QuantumSPATIAL 360 immersive audio with head tracking for spot on accuracy. The 360X/P and the 910X/P are equipped with JBL’s DualSOURCE, ensuring you never miss a call even in the heat of the battle.



HyperX



HyperX announced new HyperX Clutch Gladiate enhanced wired controller Designed for Xbox and next-generation HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 gaming mice, available in wired and wireless versions. Designed for serious Xbox gamers, Clutch Gladiate is HyperX’s first Xbox certified gaming controller delivering ultra-comfort and precise control for extended console gaming sessions, while the new series of Pulsefire Haste 2 mice bring new design features to one of HyperX’s most popular gaming mice families. Also announced HX3D, an exciting new program bringing gamers a range of ways to customize and personalize their favorite gaming gear by leveraging HP’s best-in-class 3D printing technology.The first planned series of 3D printed peripheral upgrades are limited edition custom keycaps1, designed to fit on HyperX and most other mechanical keyboards, available to consumers over the coming months.

Viewsonic

ViewSonic revealed new ViewSonic ELITE gaming monitors, OLED monitors, portable monitors, and lamp-free projectors for big screen entertainment, the line-up of products for 2023 will deliver a multitude of entertainment and productivity options. These ViewSonic monitors and projection display solutions feature the latest technologies and are designed to be used in work and play and with various applications while on the road or in a set environment.

Holoride

Holoride has announced the release of its holoride retrofit, a compact device that brings the company’s unique platform to vehicles of any make, model, or year. The launch of this device, which is roughly the size of a smart speaker, marks a new chapter for the Munich-based company as it makes good on its core mission of turning every car into a holoride-ready vehicle.Using the same tech as the natively holoride-ready 2023 Audi vehicles, holoride retrofit connects to a VR headset via Bluetooth, delivering the movement and location data that holoride’s software needs to bring its signature “Elastic Content” to life. The platform’s adaptive content library responds to a vehicle’s movements in real time, creating a dynamic in-headset experience that ups the comfort levels for users by keeping motion sickness at bay. And thanks to holoride retrofit, the experience can be brought to any vehicle.Alongside holoride retrofit’s launch, an update to the holoride catalog gives subscribers access to a new game, Pixel Ripped 1995: On the Road (PEGI7), from the Emmy Award-winning studio ARVORE. The studio’s holoride-enhanced spin-off of the beloved 2020 hit tells the story of David, a 9-year-old gamer, and his virtual friend Dot as they explore classics from the 16-bit and 32-bit eras of video games in an effort to rescue’s Dot’s friends and retrieve the lost Pixel Stone from the evil Cyblin Lord, only this time the action takes place in a car during a family road trip. Pixel Ripped 1995: On the Road is available to all holoride subscribers.

Lenovo

Lenovo unveiled the latest lineup of devices and solutions focused on innovation and improving the user experience. From new form factors, beautiful design-led products, and innovative uses of AI, the new portfolio gives consumers and business users a more personalized technology experience.The Lenovo LA AI chip, the world’s first dedicated AI chip on a gaming laptop3, installed on the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 and 7i (16”, 8) laptops and the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 and 5i (16”, 8) laptops. Lenovo AI Engine+, powered by the Lenovo LA AI chip, deploys a software machine learning algorithm to optimally tune system performance.

On the desktop front, the new generation of Lenovo Legion towers stand at the pinnacle of extreme power and performance, with the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i (34L, 8) and Lenovo Legion Tower 5i (26L, 8) featuring up to 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs, while the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 (26L, 8) features up to AMD Ryzen 9 processor and AMD Radeon RX 7000 series or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs. To round out the portfolio, Lenovo Legion’s newest monitors include the new 27-inch Lenovo Legion Y27f-30 FHD and 27-inch Lenovo Legion Y27qf-30 QHD displays that are engineered to meet the demands of gamers and content creators alike.

Razer

Razer revealed Razer Edge and Razer Edge 5G. Developed with a 6.8” AMOLED display and 2400×1080 FHD+ resolution that boasts a 144Hz refresh rate, the Razer Edge is ideal for an always-connected mobile gaming experience. The handheld is the first device powered and developed exclusively for the latest Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform and is purpose-built with active cooling for long gaming sessions playing top AAA titles and native games on the go without having to compromise performance. The Razer Edge will release in two versions in the US on January 26: Razer Edge (Wi-Fi) exclusively at Razer.com and RazerStore locations across the US for $399.99, and the Razer Edge 5G exclusively at Verizon.com and Verizon store locations. More details for Razer Edge 5G pricing are available through Verizon.



Razer unveiled new Razer Blade 16 and Razer Blade 18 both come equipped with the latest 13th generation Intel Core i9 HX chipset, NVIDIA’s next-generation RTX 40 series graphics processors running up to 175W TGP, and upgradeable DDR5 5600MHz memory. With the Razer Blade 18, Razer takes an aggressive first step into the 18-inch laptop category, redefining the large-format laptop. The Blade 18 is Razer’s most powerful laptop ever – a truly uncompromising machine built for hardcore gamers and professional creators.

It touts the most screen real estate yet in a Blade, with a large 18-inch QHD+ 240Hz high refresh rate display providing pristine color accuracy, sharp resolution, and rapid response to support smooth, immersive gameplay and rigorously detailed content creation.

Razer also revealed the razer Leviathan V2 Pro represents the latest innovation in 3D audio, being the world’s first beamforming soundbar for desktop with head-tracking AI. Razer also revealed two VR accessories for Meta Quest 2: The Razer Adjustable Head Strap System and the Razer Facial Interface. Meant to extend VR gameplay and increase comfort, the Adjustable Head Strap System and Facial Interface are built for Meta Quest 2 by Razer in collaboration with ResMed, a leading expert in human factors.