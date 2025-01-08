NAACP Image Awards 2025 nominations out

Moana 2

Nominations for the 56th NAACP Image Awards have been revealed. The awards celebrate the achievements of Black creatives across film, TV, music and other forms of art and entertainment.

The award ceremony will be held on 22 February at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. It will be broadcast on BET and CBS. The winners will be announced a day prior on 21 February at the Creative Honors Ceremonies, which will be streamed on the awards website.

NAACP Image Awards president and CEO Derrick Johnson said, “We look forward to celebrating the brilliance of Black talent and creativity whose stories shape culture, ignite change and inspire generations. Through film, music, literature and more, their voices weave a rich tapestry that honors our heritage, celebrates our identity and proves that storytelling is a powerful force for driving true progress.”

Inside Out 2

Mentioned below are the nominations in the animation and children’s entertainment categories:

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

Inside Out 2 (Pixar/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Kung Fu Panda 4 (DreamWorks Animation)

Moana 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Piece By Piece (Focus Features)

The Wild Robot (DreamWorks Animation)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture

Aaron Pierre – Mufasa: The Lion King (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Anika Noni Rose – Mufasa: The Lion King (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Ayo Edebiri – Inside Out 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Blue Ivy Carter – Mufasa: The Lion King (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Lupita Nyong’o – The Wild Robot (DreamWorks Animation)

Outstanding Short Form (Animated)

if(fy) (OTB/The Hidden Hand Studios)

Nate & John (Unity Animation Project, LLC)

Peanut Headz: Black History Toonz “Jackie Robinson” (Exhibit Treal Studios)

Self (Pixar Animation Studios)

Walk in the Light (419 Studios)

Outstanding Children’s Program

Craig of the Creek (Cartoon Network)

Descendants: The Rise of Red (Disney+)

Gracie’s Corner (YouTube TV)

Sesame Street (Max)

Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Animated Series

Disney Jr.’s Ariel (Disney Jr.)

Everybody Still Hates Chris (Comedy Central)

Gracie’s Corner (YouTube TV)

Iwájú (Disney+)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney Channel)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Angela Bassett – Orion and the Dark (Netflix)

Cree Summer – Rugrats (Nickelodeon)

Cree Summer – The Legend of Vox Machina (Prime Video)

Dawnn Lewis – Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Keke Palmer – The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy (Prime Video)