Kidzania appoints Tarandeep Singh Sekhon as chief business officer

Tarandeep Singh Sekhon

Kidzania has appointed Tarandeep Singh Sekhon as its chief business officer. In this role, he will lead strategic brand partnerships, sales, and marketing.

He has previously served as marketing director at Kidzania, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the brand’s identity and creating impactful experiences for children and families. After a brief stint in the sports and entertainment industry, he has returned to Kidzania with a renewed vision and passion.

Reflecting on his new role, Sekhon said, “With a clear vision for growth, I look forward to collaborating with our partners to unlock fresh opportunities, drive innovation in strategic partnerships and sales, and solidify Kidzania’s position as a leading global brand. Our mission remains clear: to be the preferred edutainment destination in each market and continue to create impactful experiences for children, families, and brands, while reinforcing our commitment to excellence and long- term value creation.”

He brings over two decades of experience in the leisure and entertainment industry, with expertise in experiential marketing, strategic brand partnerships, and leadership. In his new role, he will strengthen the company’s position as a top destination for edutainment and innovation, focus on building collaborations and creating unforgettable experiences.