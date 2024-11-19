Mumbai’s Nilee Games makes it to Forbes India list

Anand Jha and Vijay Rakshe

India’s Nilee Games has been selected for the Forbes India list “Select 200 Companies with Global Business Potential” in the Second Batch of DGEMS (D Globalist Entrepreneur Mobility Summit) 2024. DGEMS is a global summit recognising entrepreneurial excellence.

Nilee Games is a Mumbai-based game development studio known for delivering gaming and technology development services. The company works on product and services in gaming, virtual reality, augmented reality, simulation, motion sensing, embedded systems, robotics, and custom-made technologies, which can be used in various sectors like entertainment, media, publishing.

On being selected for the Forbes India list, the studios’s founder and CEO Anand Jha told AnimationXpress, “Being recognised in Forbes India DGEMS 2024 Select 200 Companies with Global Business Potential highlights our potential to take Indian gaming and technology IPs to the global stage. This milestone opens opportunities to showcase our innovation and creativity, reinforcing our vision to deliver world-class gaming experiences that resonate internationally.”

The company showcased two of its games Timmy’s Toy Rushss and Battle Carnival at this year’s IGDC, Hyderabad in collaboration with TRB Funtooss.