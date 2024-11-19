Canadian IP-based animation company Epic Storyworlds will launch Guiby the Super Baby for TV and on the social gaming platform Roblox.

The official synopsis reads: Guiby follows a courageous three-and-a-half-year-old who fears nothing—not even the monster lurking in his closet. When confronted by dark forces in a shadowy, foreboding underground world, Guiby and his friends embark on daring escapades and face terrifying monsters clad in his signature red onesie and armed with his trusty pacifier.

Produced by Epic Storyworlds, the animated series will be based on the original comics, will premiere in French on Canada’s cultural TV network Télé-Québec in fifteen seven-minute episodes in English and on YouTube in 2025. To complement the on-screen experience, an immersive Roblox experience will enable fans worldwide to step into the world of Guiby themselves on all Roblox platforms.

Guiby the Super Baby is originally a comic book character targeted towards children aged seven to 12. The character was originally created and illustrated by Canadian comic book artist Sampar, also known as Samuel Parent, and published by Canada’s Éditions Michel-Quintin. Parent said, “It’s very exciting to think that my character will come to life and win the hearts of thousands of children around the world! Guiby’s universe is unconventional, but it has infinite potential, which I am sure will be fully realised by the creatives at Epic Storyworlds.”

The Guiby comic books, which have been successful in Quebec for the past decade, will now be adapted to attract an international audience alongside the development of a consumer products plan and interactive experiences.

In addition to Télé-Québec, the project also received support from organisations like the Canada Media Fund, the Shaw Rocket Fund, and the City of Quebec and Sodec through its production assistance program.

Epic Storyworlds president Steve Couture said, “Guiby is a perfect example of horror content adapted for children. Today’s young audiences crave thrills, but it’s essential to offer them content that respects their boundaries. Few producers or broadcasters dare to venture into this tricky yet rich and exciting territory! We are grateful that Télé-Québec had the vision and confidence in the concept to let us tell this unconventional story. ”

Télé-Québec youth and family content director Marysol Charbonneau said, “Télé-Québec makes young audiences a priority by offering innovative programming that showcases high-quality shows developed both locally and internationally. Today, we are thrilled to introduce them to a new production from Epic Storyworlds, which will literally keep them on the edge of their seats. Based on a Quebec comic book, the Guiby series will allow the world to discover the talent we have here.”