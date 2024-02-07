European animation studio Millimages’ flagship brand Molang has partnered with PlaybyPlay for plush toys in the continent and Latin America.

Molang’s animated series has a huge exposure and engagement on YouTube Kids as well as YouTube. PlaybyPlay is a brand by Famosa – part of the Giochi Preziosi international toy group. PlaybyPlay will manufacture and distribute a range of plush in different sizes scheduled to be on the market in Xmas 2024.

The first items from the plush collection were exclusively unveiled at the Nuremberg Toy Fair; attended by both Millimages and PlaybyPlay.

Famosa CEO José Miguel Toledo highlighted, “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering joyful and high-quality products to children and families across Europe and Latin America. Molang, with its message of kindness and inclusivity, mirrors our values at Famosa. We are excited to bring these plush toys to market, contributing to the brand’s global appeal and enriching our diverse portfolio. This partnership reflects our ongoing dedication to innovation and excellence. We look forward to unveiling the first items of this collection and to a successful launch for Christmas 2024.”

Consumer product connection and agent for Molang in Iberia Julien Barbier stated, “We are excited about the launch of the new range of Molang products from PlaybyPlay and Famosa group. We are happy to have a partner of this level, which is undoubtedly a guarantee of success and will allow us to continue consolidating the brand in European and Mexican markets together with the rest of the licensees.”

Millimages licensing and merchandising director Alexandra Algard-Mikanowski said, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Famosa Group and develop existing collaborations with Molang across Europe and Mexico. Together, our shared goal is to expand the distribution of this pivotal product category for Molang.”

Plush is the highest performing category for the Molang brand, topping a group of 950 consumer products from 80 plus licensees worldwide.