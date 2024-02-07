Warner Bros. Discovery has shared February 2024 content lineup for its kids’ entertainment channels Cartoon Network, Pogo and Discovery Kids. revealed all surprises for a fun-filled February.

Cartoon Network will air back-to-back episodes of Tom and Jerry on 10 February from 7 am onwards.

Episodes from the new season of Chhota Bheem’s Big Picture – Andhakarmay Ka Raaj will air every Sunday at 12:30 pm in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Marathi. In this three-part series, Bheem and friends solve nightly mysteries, meet wise ghosts and face challenges.

Bringing a mix of suspense, humour and lessons about courage and friendship, the film Chhota Bheem Dholakpur ki Dastaan will premiere on 3 March at 11:30 am on Pogo.

Starting 10 February, Discovery Kids will bring new episodes of Ekans: Snakes Awake every Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 pm, and tales of Kris in Roll No. 21 every Monday to Friday at 12:30 pm and 7:30 pm.

This February, Warner Bros. Discovery’s Kids portfolio invites families to enjoy a month filled with joy, entertainment, and valuable lessons.