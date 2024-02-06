Israeli production company God’s Gang announced that Bruno Zarka, president of distribution, and co-production for the TV division of Toonz Media Group and Sheri Conn, former head of worldwide television brand marketing at DreamWorks Animation, vice president brand marketing at Paramount, and director of global marketing at Disney, is joining its advisory board



God’s Gang led by former Disney marketing executive Nimrod Avraham May, is behind the new animated series God’s Gang.



They are joining the board alongside Bruce Daitch, former COO and CFO of DreamWorks Animation and VP of Animation at Netflix. Zarka brings decades of experience in global animated IP distribution and co-production and will advise the board on developing relationships with international partners and experts.



Conn who is currently serving as a fractional C-suite leader and executive advisor to major film, TV, and gaming studios worldwide including Netflix, Riot Games, Hallmark Media, and Seth MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door Productions, brings her extensive experience to the God’s Gang team.

God’s Gang is an original multicultural and multinational series bringing together four extraordinary heroes from different faiths: Hinduism, Islam, Christianity and Judaism. Through martial arts, themes of unity and extraordinary adventures, the four characters showcase the power of peace, kindness, and unity for audiences aged nine to 19 with a universal appeal. The series has already gained huge momentum online, with the 13-minute pilot bringing in over three million views.



Zarka stated, “It is rare to come across a unique IP like God’s Gang. I am proud to join the Advisory Board, and help the team on this wonderful journey, bringing a strong character-driven animated IP, a unique message of being together and to build a vision of a possible future where nothing is impossible when we are together!”

Conn added, “Inviting kids to see the good in the world is needed now more than ever. I’m excited to lend my expertise to this team working to make a positive impact in modern culture through entertainment.”

“We recognise the significance and contribution of seasoned advisors,” emphasised May. “In founding God’s Gang, we curated an interfaith council and enlisted pedagogic advisors to carefully shape an authentic and meaningful God’s Gang universe,” he explained. “Today, it brings me great joy to welcome Bruno Zarka and Sheri Conn, who, alongside Bruce Daitch, bring invaluable industry expertise. Their guidance will play a pivotal role in steering us through the upcoming stages of our journey, encompassing production, distribution, marketing, and overall commercial success.”

The God’s Gang team includes director Ehud Landsberg (Transformers: Cyberverse, Vampirina) and writer Rob Kutner (five-time Emmy, Grammy, and Peabody Award winner; Conan O’Brien, The Daily Show, Angry Birds, Ben 10). With the addition of Daitch, Zarka and Conn to the advisory board, the team is focused on developing further episodes, to release the series on terrestrial television.