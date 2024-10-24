MIPCOM Cannes attracts over 10,500 delegates from 110 countries

MIPCOM Cannes announced that over 10,500 delegates attended the 40th anniversary edition of the international co-production and content market which was being held from 21 to 24 October in France. The participation included an increased number of exhibitors and countries represented.

The delegates included 3240 buyers attending, with most hailing from the USA, followed by the UK, France, Germany and Spain. 110 countries were represented at the market overall, an increase from the 100 that were present in 2023. A significant delegation increase was seen from Spain, this year’s MIPCOM Cannes country of honour, with over 172 companies accredited, a year on year rise of nearly 50 per cent.

Figures released on the penultimate day of the market showed 347 companies exhibiting in and around the Palais des Festivals in 2024, up from 320 year on year. These included 34 country pavilions, 10 of which were new for 2024 including Egypt, Malaysia, Nigeria and Qatar.

A total of 73 companies made their debut with stands at this year’s market, many from tech-led sectors which were based in the newly expanded MIP Innovation Lab which hosted a full programme including FAST and AVOD, AI, streamer and connected TV summits, networking events and demonstrations.

The international kids screenings and co-production market MIPJunior which ran from 18 to 20 October welcomed just over 1000 delegates from 62 countries, confirming its position as the annual meeting point for the global kids sector.

MIPCOM Cannes and MIP London director Lucy Smith shared, “As the definitive once a year week where the whole global industry convenes, MIPCOM Cannes has proved again to be unique and unmissable. The feeling has been one of optimism, and the intense volume and concentration of activity in Cannes can only be a benefit and a boost for the whole industry internationally.”

The 41st edition of MIPCOM Cannes will take place 13 to 16 October 2025 with MIPJunior returning in its pre-market slot 11 to 12 October 2025.