Animotion Media Group launches animated series ‘Detective Finnick’ at MIPCOM

UAE’s Animotion Media Group premiered the first season of its 3D TV series Detective Finnick at MIPCOM. The franchise began with a feature film titled Finnick in 2022, and already has the second season of the Detective Finnick show as well as a second feature film in production.

The synopsis for the show reads: The seemingly quiet and calm town of Berg is full of secrets and mysteries. Absolutely unexplainable incidents constantly occur in it. Suddenly all clocks stop working or all the streets get filled with strange micro-dogs. Fortunately, the town is being watched by its invisible keepers – finns. They have the ability to see and hear everything that happens in it. If something mysterious occurs, the finns know exactly who to ask for help. The legendary saviour of Berg will come to the rescue, mastering his very own “the trial and error” method – Detective Finnick with his motley team of finns. Motley, not only because everyone has a different colour of fur, but also because each of them knows how to do something better than the others. Finnick is a rookie detective. He is full of unexpected and often paradoxical theories, not always does he make correct decisions but is ready to admit his mistakes and find a solution in every crisis.

The second season runtime has been expanded from seven minutes in season 1 to 11 minutes in season 2 which consists of 26 episodes. The show is targeted towards audiences of six to ten years old. With the production being underway, the show is open for broadcasting opportunities.

Animotion Media Group is a UAE based production and distribution company with a portfolio of animated brands for kids and family audiences like Kikiroki, The Fixies, The Pincode and Dinocity among others.