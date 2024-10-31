Mindscape and Cosmocat Games bring ‘Astral Flux’ on Nintendo Switch alongside ‘Submerged’ update

Mindscape and Cosmocat Games launched the Astral Flux on Nintendo Switch, accompanied by a free update called Submerged, which was released on Steam.

Astral Flux is an action-platformer with roguelite elements, where players are thrown into an interstellar adventure across procedurally generated levels. The game’s ever-shifting environments ensure no two runs are the same, offering intense, fast-paced gameplay that keeps players on their toes. Whether navigating dangerous alien worlds or encountering cosmic foes, the journey is filled with constant surprises.

Fans of retro-inspired, pixel-art visuals will feel right at home with the game’s beautifully crafted aesthetic. Whether on Switch or Steam, Astral Flux promises a unique mix of classic platforming action, combined with modern roguelite mechanics.

The features of the game are:

Endless replayability: Dynamic, procedurally generated levels ensure that no two playthroughs are the same, offering a fresh challenge every time you play.

Stunning pixel art: Enjoy beautifully crafted retro-inspired visuals that bring the universe of Astral Flux to life.

Underwater exploration: With the inclusion of Submerged, players can now dive deep into a mysterious underwater world.

Submerged invites players to explore the mysteries of the deep sea, adding an entirely new dimension of exploration and excitement to Astral Flux. Discover sunken treasures, evade dangerous sea creatures, and uncover the secrets hidden in the depths. With both the base game and this update available on Switch on 31 October, Astral Flux offers a robust and expansive interstellar journey for players to embark on.