‘Dragon Age: The Veilguard’ launches on current gen consoles and PC

Electronic Arts’ latest RPG adventure Dragon Age: Veilguard will launch today, 31 October, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC through Steam, Epic Games Store and the EA app. The game is developed by EA’s Bioware studio who are also responsible for developing the whole Dragon Age franchise.

Dragon Age: Veilguard is a sequel to Dragon Age: Inquisition which was released in 2014 for PS4/PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and PC. The official description of the game reads: When a pair of corrupt ancient gods break free from centuries of darkness, the vibrant land of Thedas needs someone they can count on. Rise as Rook, Dragon Age’s newest hero. Be who you want to be and play how you want to play as you fight back and lead your team of seven companions, each with their own rich story. Together you will become The Veilguard.

As a character-driven RPG, the game offers players a complex storytelling and fantasy worldbuilding experience the franchise is known for. The game features expansive and dynamic stories that navigate love, loss, and difficult choices that affect relationships and the fate of each member of the Veilguard. These bonds of fellowship are the foundation upon which Rook’s journey is built, and it will be up to the player to determine how their story unfolds.

Players who purchase the Standard Edition of the game for US$69.99 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, or US$59.99 on PC via Steam, EA App and Epic Games Store will receive cosmetic Blood Dragon Armor sets for warrior, mage and rogue in-game character classes. Players who get the Deluxe Edition of the game on either of the platforms will get additional cosmetics for Rook and their in-game companions.

The game will be available day one to EA Play Pro members, EA’s premium subscription service, starting 31 October.