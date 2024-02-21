Mattel has promoted Krista Berger to Barbie senior vice president (SVP) and Dolls head. The announcement was made by Mattel executive vice president and chief brand officer Lisa McKnight to whom Berger reports.

“Krista’s stellar, 15-year journey with Mattel reflects her unwavering commitment and invaluable contributions to the company,” McKnight said. “I have had the privilege of working closely with Krista for years and her promotion is a testament to her dedication, strategic vision, and exceptional leadership. I look forward to seeing Krista excel in her new role and continue to elevate our Dolls category to new heights.”

In her new role, Berger will lead product and brand marketing for Mattel’s Dolls category globally. Berger’s career at Mattel began in the Dolls division, where she established a foundation of intellectual property, licensor management, and commercial expertise across the Dolls portfolio and the USA Barbie business. When Mattel acquired Mega Brands in 2014, Berger served as a key member of the integration team, leading the Mega strategic rebranding initiative that resulted in increased distribution and impressive double-digit sales growth in the construction category.

In 2017, Berger returned to the Barbie team and helped drive performance by increasing the toy business by over 60 per cent. Notably, her vision and leadership played a pivotal role in the re-establishment of Barbie as the number one global doll property.

In her most recent role as American Girl marketing, partnerships, content development and sales vice president, Berger’s experience was instrumental in driving the success and innovation of the American Girl brand.

“Having the opportunity to develop products and experiences that allow children to see themselves reflected in the world is a tremendous honour,” said Berger. “In collaboration with my exceptional team, leadership across Mattel and our external partners, I look forward to advancing Mattel’s iconic portfolio of beloved brands for years to come.”

Berger’s contributions and dedication to excellence have garnered several industry recognitions including the Ad Age 40 Under 40, Brand Innovators 40 Under 40, and the Women In Toys Wonder Women Award. She is highly active in the Women of Mattel ERG, serving as president from 2020-2022 and current executive sponsor.