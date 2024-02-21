It doesn’t seem like all that long ago when “virtual reality” was considered a far-off, futuristic concept that has intrigued many individuals in and out of the tech world. Today, however, enhancing your digital experience with VR headsets is almost commonplace.

While the technology has been in the works and steadily improving for quite some time, it was only in the 2010s that we saw hugely successful, consumer-driven VR headsets hitting the market and becoming widely available.

In that short time, this technology has revolutionised the gaming experience. Whether you play games professionally or as a hobby, the ability to surround your senses in the world of your game makes these experiences all the more captivating and entertaining. Here are three games that truly explore all the capabilities your VR headset has to offer.

VR Poker

One of the most popular online casino games is taken to a whole new level with the modern addition of VR. Only now, the game is considerably more immersive than ever before. Reading a global poker review is a helpful way to carefully consider which VR Casino to play; with all the same rules, skills, and stakes, those familiar with the game of poker will catch on quickly.

Beat Saber

Did you love games like Guitar Hero and Dance Dance Revolution way back when? Then grab your VR headset and get ready to break a sweat while putting your rhythmic abilities to the test. This hugely popular VR title allows you to destroy oncoming obstacles with a lightsaber to the rhythm of some of your favourite hits.

Not only must players hit the obstacles accurately to avoid getting hit, but they must do so in time with the music, resulting in some active, challenging, and fast-paced fun. If you’re looking for a good place to start when it comes to VR gaming, Beat Saber will undoubtedly get you hooked almost instantly!

No Man’s Sky VR

Who doesn’t love a good space exploration game? No Man’s Sky has come a long way since its launch, and now, it’s easily one of the most beloved games in the world of VR. Get ready to explore the vastness of space, battle dangerous alien life forms, and control your spaceship in this adventurous journey beyond Earth.

While No Man’s Sky is available without VR, the addition of a VR headset simply makes the game that much more captivating. Players can fly through the galaxy, have adventures on other mystical and even dangerous planets, and adopt friendly aliens, all in the comfort of their bedrooms.

The VR World

The above recommendations are just a taste of everything the world of VR games has to offer. From gruesome battles to iconic casino games, there is truly something for everyone in this technologically advanced chapter in gaming history.