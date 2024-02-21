The Society of AVGC-XR Institutions in Kerala (SAIK) in collaboration with Kerala Start-up Mission (KSUM) brings the ‘Kerala AVGC-XR Founders Meet-up’ on 24 February. This event will be held at the Kerala Start-up Mission, Integrated Start-up Complex, Kalamassery in Kochi.

The agenda for the meet-up includes discussions on recent initiatives, market opportunities, and the potential benefits for AVGC-XR companies in Kerala.

“I’m excited to spearhead this collaborative effort towards nurturing innovation and growth within our vibrant community. Let’s come together to discuss the latest initiatives, address challenges, and seize the abundant opportunities that lie ahead,” said SAIK secretary and Bhooshan’s Jr founder and CEO Sarath Bhooshan.

The event will commence with a presidential address by SAIK president and Toonz Media Group CEO P Jayakumar. Kerala Start-up Mission CEO Anoop Ambika and Infoparks Kerala CEO Susanth Kurunthil will be present as guest speakers. A discussion on Invest India’s role in promoting AVGC-XR and facilitating investments in the country will also be conducted by Invest India vice president and FFO head Shruti Rajkumar.

Besides these discussions, the industry stakeholders will also talk about the upcoming AVGC-XR policy for the state. The public opinion and submission time for the policy is over and it has gone for final approval. The policy endeavours to present a comprehensive overview of the current status of the AVGC-XR sector in Kerala, delineating its potential benefits, challenges and recommendations aimed at fostering its development within the state.