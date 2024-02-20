Manoj Mishra (L) and Roy Smoothe (R)

India’s Powerkids Entertainment has joined forces with music label Smoothe Mixx Music Media to create Cuddle Cubbies Music Mixx – a series of catchy songs and videos that will teach kids daily life lessons and rhymes in a fun and engaging way. This animated series is based on Powerkids’ IP Cuddle Cubbies.

The animated show Cuddle Cubbies features adorable animal cubs, and has won the hearts of kids around the world. With Cuddle Cubbies Music Mixx, Powerkids and Smoothe Mixx Music Media are taking the show to the next level by incorporating upbeat music, lyrics and choreography to make learning an enjoyable experience.

The debut song and videos from this new series has been released on Powerkids TV channels. The song takes the listener on a lyrical journey from A to Z. Another video from the series is based on learning to count from one to 10. The two companies will launch more musical compilations from the series on various music and streaming platforms worldwide, along with a new Powerkids Music channel.

“Cuddle Cubbies Music Mixx will resonate strongly with both kids and parents and will inspire love of learning and mesmerising music,” expressed Powerkids Entertainment CEO Manoj Mishra.

“We are thrilled to embark on this collaboration with Cuddle Cubbies,” stated Smoothe Mixx Music Media’s Roy Smoothe. “Together, we are committed to delivering unparalleled music and entertainment experiences to our cherished fans.”

As part of this collaboration, the two companies plans to launch a designer clothing range and merchandise based on the franchise Cuddle Cubbies.