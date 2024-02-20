Ireland-based Monster Entertainment has announced the launch of its 4K animation series, Tales of Terror for Franco, based upon Hugo Mitoire’s popular series of books, which are published by Ediciones De La Paz and a range of other publishers including Penguin Random House, throughout Latin America, to the international TV market.

Tales of Terror is aimed at children aged six to 12 and was produced by Argentina’s 25-27 Estudios Audiovisual for the Argentinian public broadcaster Pakapaka

Upon entering an abandoned house, a group of children is absorbed by a mysterious book that takes them to a terrifying world dominated by an entity of nightmares. To return home, the children must get to know each other better, learn to trust one another and overcome their worst fears, since the master of that world, whom the children call “the evil light”, will use terrible monsters and wicked creatures to defeat them and capture them forever in the world of nightmares. The children will go through this horrifying and wonderful world solving problems, escaping from monsters, and making new friends, who will be vital to defeating evil and returning safely to their homes.

Monster is particularly excited to offer Tales of Terror, as it is the first Argentina-produced series that they have acquired, which came about after a meeting at Ventana Sur. Currently, there are 10 x 13 minute serialised episodes available with plans for a second season. Monster is confident that the series’ success in Argentina will be replicated worldwide