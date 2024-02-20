Technicolor Creative Studios announced the appointment of Andrea Miloro as its chief business and strategy officer for Mikros and MPC.

Mikros Animation president Miloro is taking thus additional leadership role alongside her existing responsibilities. She will be responsible for developing and implementing the commercial growth of both brands, replacing Christian Roberton in overseeing MPC – the company’s visual effects studio. Miloro will continue to be based in Los Angeles, to partner with creatives and be close to customers.

Commenting on this appointment, Technicolor Creative Studios chief executive officer Caroline Parot said, “Miloro has displayed exceptional leadership skills, industry expertise and artistic capabilities as the president of our Mikros Animation brand for the past three years. I am confident she has all the qualities to take – in addition to her existing role – this extended strategic position and drive both brands through their journeys ahead, which will be full of excitement and innovation.

I would like to thank Roberton for the role he’s had on MPC in particular. Having dedicated an extensive part of his career to this brand, he has contributed to some of the most iconic productions worldwide and to managing an organisation recognised for its creative and innovative craft.

Technicolor Creative Studios has been going through major changes these past few months and I am confident that with our strong leadership team, we are geared up for great achievements in the next chapter of our development.”

Miloro’s solid career in the entertainment industry spans over 25 plus years. She is an established leader in animation – having held creative and production leadership positions at most of the biggest players in the industry, including Sony Pictures Animation and Fox Animation – with strong capabilities in VFX. She has demonstrated her valuable industry experience while also building a solid management team around her at Mikros Animation. Under her leadership, the Mikros team delivered outstanding projects including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie and Orion and the Dark.