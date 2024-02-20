If you have played any sort of game online in the last decade, you will have witnessed an incredible evolution in gameplay, especially when it comes to graphics. You will have seen the simple, blocky, pixelated designs of years gone by evolve into life-like characters and realistic environments. This has not just improved the look of the games but has enhanced the storytelling elements, making your overall experience a better one.

To understand this more fully, you need to look at the three areas where this is most apparent and see which genres have benefitted the most.

#1 Player engagement

As hinted at above but explored here in more detail, the most obvious impact of advanced graphics is the level of player engagement. As they have evolved, better graphics have become a crucial tool for capturing and maintaining a player’s attention and interest. High-quality, detailed graphics can create an almost cinematic experience where players are drawn into immersive worlds, making them feel just like part of the environment.

#2 Realism and immersion

Taking that one step further, today’s graphics offer a level of realism that could only have been dreamt of in previous years. It is little touches like realistic lighting in “outdoor” environments or textures on surfaces like castle walls, trees, or rocks that mimic the real world to create believable alternative universes. Another area where this is apparent is in interaction with characters in the game and the more realistic look on their faces rather than the unemotional “identikit” faces of old. This allows you to lose yourself in the game and get more from even these small interactions.

#3 Progressive game design

Of course, any advancement in graphics will mean that developers will try to take advantage of them. This causes designers to innovate, and gamers reap the benefits. Whether it is rendering more detailed environments or coming up with even smoother animations, designers can set their sights even higher and provide a better all-round experience.

Game genres where these benefits have been felt the most

All game types have seen increases in quality as a result of improved graphics, but one unexpected standout example is that of online casinos. They have managed to leverage these improvements to bring a greater level of authenticity to all of their table games. If you choose to play online roulette in NZ or somewhere closer to home, clunky graphics that tend to lag have been replaced by smooth animations that bring to mind being at a land-based casino. These advanced graphics have also been shown to improve the experience with blackjack and video poker as well, making it feel more like you are playing in Las Vegas rather than in a video arcade.

To wrap it all up

Online graphics are not just about making games look prettier but are also about boosting other aspects of the game as well. Whether you are wandering around Skyrim or an online casino, a more realistic experience brought about by advanced graphics will heighten your experience and make you feel like you could be really there.