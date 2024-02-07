Mattel announced that Barbie, Stacie and friends are returning in Barbie and Stacie to the Rescue. The hour-long special is coming to Netflix on 14 March.

Barbie and Stacie to the Rescue will follow Barbie’s middle sister, Stacie, as she quickly comes to the rescue of Barbie and Skipper. This project marks the first time Stacie plays a lead role in Barbie content and includes five new original songs, new friends, and more puppies than ever.

In this special, the two sisters will embark on the adventure of a lifetime. Confident and adventurous, Stacie finds herself caught in the middle when the Roberts family heads to Wisconsin for a hot air balloon festival where she is too young for adult activities, yet too old to play with the little kids. But, when her older sisters Barbie and Skipper find themselves in trouble, Stacie finds she has the right skills to save the day.

Mattel Television Studios global head Michelle Mendelovitz said, “By placing Stacie at the centre of the story, Barbie and Stacie to the Rescue provide audiences with a new heroine in Stacie and an entirely new perspective on the Barbie universe.”

The latest instalment of Mattel’s animated Barbie content follows 2023’s fan-favourite series Barbie: A Touch of Magic as well as other successful titles including Barbie: It Takes Two, Barbie: Epic Road Trip, Barbie: Mermaid Power, Barbie DreamHouse Adventures, plus many more.

Christopher Keenan and Frederic Soulie serve as executive producers on the special, which is written by Kay Donmyer. It will be available on Netflix in the USA, Canada, APAC (excluding China) and EMEA (excluding the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, and Romania) on 14 March. The special will debut in Latin America, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Romania, and MENA on 5 September, also on Netflix. Broadcast partners including Super RTL, Cartoonito, POP, Kanal2, and Kidzone will distribute the special throughout the year.

The five-song music album for the special will be released on 14 March and be available on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple, and Amazon Music.