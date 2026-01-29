Mattel unveils new look for ‘Thomas & Friends’

Mattel has unveiled a refreshed look for Thomas & Friends, beginning a full relaunch of the franchise this autumn. The update marks the first stage of a wider brand shift, acknowledging more than 80 years of storytelling and railway heritage while introducing a modern design intended to engage contemporary audiences.

Since his first appearance in 1945, Thomas the tank engine has adapted across generations, moving from book illustrations to live-action television, CGI and most recently a 2D animation style. For this latest direction, Mattel carried out a design process informed by audience research and creative exploration. The refreshed look remains faithful to Thomas’s character and, in testing with preschoolers and parents, scored highest for appeal, personality and emotional connection.

Key new design elements include:

Lasting legacy – Blends classic train culture with a warm, modern look, reinforcing the emotional connection families have had with Thomas for decades.

Relatable storytelling – Draws inspiration from the franchise’s storytelling roots and timeless train traditions.

Modernisation – Offers refined, contemporary details that maintain familiar and recognisable features.

Heart – Emphasises warmth, authenticity and dependability for today’s families.

Mattel vehicles and sets building global head and senior vice president Ted Wu said, “Thomas has been a trusted companion for families for more than 80 years, and the new look reflects both where the brand comes from and where it’s headed on its next adventure. We returned to the elements that parents and kids love most while updating the design to feel relevant for today’s preschool audience. Authentic train details, timelessness and emotional storytelling form the foundation for the years ahead for Thomas & Friends.”

This marks the start of the next phase for Thomas & Friends. Alongside a refreshed logo, new brand design elements and updated character designs rooted in the franchise’s heritage, further announcements are planned throughout 2026 covering live experiences, products, publishing and content.