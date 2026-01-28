Netflix will be streaming a new Japanese anime series Sparks of Tomorrow from July 2026. This anime from the Kyoto Animation features stunning, impressionistic backgrounds and intricately expressive animation that bring to life the dreams of a young boy and girl, sparking a turbulent era of revolution.

In an alternate version of the early 20th century where technological progress evolved along a different path shaped by steam power, Kyoto is blanketed in constant smoke.

Synopsis of the series: A boy, hardened by the loss of his brother, grows distrustful after their shared dream of an Age of Electricity is cut short. A deeply devout girl hides her dreams and regrets for her deceased mother deep within her heart. When the two cross paths, they set about exploring the secrets of the 20th Century Electrical Catalog, a glimpse into the future they long for. Together, they must confront their pasts and carve a path toward the future they once believed in.

The voice cast of Sparks of Tomorrow includes Yuma Uchida and Sora Amamiya. The series is directed by Minoru Ota and produced by Kyoto Animation.