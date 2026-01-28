‘You and I Are Polar Opposites’ anime releases opening and ending videos

The anime You and I Are Polar Opposites has released its opening video and a creditless ending video. Both are available on Spotify, YouTube and TikTok. The opening depicts the high school lives of the characters Suzuki and Tani, accompanied by the theme song Lose the Frames by noa.

The series is a school life rom com that evolves around Suzuki, an energetic girl who can’t help but follow the crowd, and Tani, a quiet boy who can easily speak his mind.

The creditless version of the ending video, featuring the theme song Pure with Eriko Hashimoto by Pas Tasta, has been released for the first time. The original soundtrack, composed by tofubeats, who is responsible for the music in the series, will be available from 1 February on Spotify and other platforms.

You and I Are Polar Opposites is a hit manga series by Kocha Agasawa that has sold over 1.8 million copies (including digital) and received many awards.

The voice cast includes Sayumi Suzushiro, Shogo Sakata, Yuna Taniguchi, Konatsu Hirabayashi, Anji Iwata, Miyuri Shimabukuro, Wataru Katoh, Cocoro Omori and Tomori Kusunoki. The series is directed by Takayoshi Nagatomo and produced by Lapintrack.

You and I Are Polar Opposites is now streaming globally by partnership with Animax Broadcasting Korea, Bilibili, Crunchyroll, and Medialink.