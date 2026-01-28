Animated spy adventure ‘Zac Power’ makes its debut at Berlin’s European Film Market

The animated feature film Zac Power is heading to the global stage, making its international market debut at the European Film Market (EFM) in Berlin.

Following its initial announcement in Australia, Studio 100 Film will officially launch international sales and present the project to buyers for the first time, marking a key step in the film’s journey from a well-known literary IP to a global theatrical property. As part of its market debut, Zac Power will premiere its teaser trailer exclusively for buyers in Berlin and unveil a new second teaser poster, offering a fresh look at the high-energy animated spy adventure based on the hugely popular book series, which has sold more than 3.5 million copies across Australia and New Zealand.

The project also gains further momentum with Australian actor, comedian and musician Tim Minchin (The Artful Dodger, Californication, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway) joined the voice cast, bringing his distinctive wit and international profile to the project. He becomes part of a previously announced ensemble that includes Matt Lucas (Little Britain, Paddington, Doctor Who), Parker Little (Apples Never Fall, The Bureau of Magical Things, Heart of the Man), Kylie Cantrall (Ron’s Gone Wrong, Spidey and His Amazing Friends) and David Wenham (Peter Rabbit, Moulin Rouge!, Lord of the Rings).

Zac Power directed by Alexs Stadermann (200% Wolf, Maya the Bee: The Honey Games) and David Webster (Kangaroo Beach; Spongo, Fuzz & Jalapena). The story follows teenage super spy Zac as he navigates high-stakes missions, fierce rivalries and the pressure of staying on top, delivering a fast-paced, comedic action adventure for family audiences.

“Zac Power is an incredibly fun world to bring to the screen – it’s bold, fast, and full of character,” said director Alexs Stadermann. “What excites us most is combining that sense of adventure with cinematic storytelling and animation that really delivers on scale and energy for a global audience.”

“We’re thrilled to be launching Zac Power at EFM and to officially open international sales in Berlin. Presenting the project to buyers with the first-ever teaser trailer and new visual assets is an exciting milestone, and we believe Zac Power has all the ingredients to strongly resonate with family audiences worldwide,” said Studio 100 Film sales & acquisitions senior manager Lorena Booth.

The synopsis read: Teenage superspy Zac Power (12) strives to maintain his position as the top agent at the Government Intelligence Bureau after a cooler new rival, Mica Bueno (12) arrives. After Zac’s recklessness allows a maniacal magician to steal a high-tech superweapon, he is forced to confront his own flaws and team up with his rival – who harbors secrets of her own.

With a proven IP foundation, premium animation pedigree and a strong creative team, Zac Power is positioned as a highly commercial family feature for the international marketplace. Studio 100 Film is officially handling international sales and welcomes buyers during EFM at its offices 1050 & 1052 in the Marriott Hotel.

Zac Power is a Flying Bark Productions and Cheeky Little Media production in association with Pixel Zoo Animation Studios. Major production investment is from Screen Australia in association with the Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF). Distribution in Australia and New Zealand is being taken care of by Paramount Pictures and international sales by Studio 100 Film. Post, digital and visual effects supported by Screen NSW and Screen Queensland. It is based on the books by H.I. Larry.