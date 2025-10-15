Studio 100 Film to present animated feature ‘Halloween vs Day of the Dead’ at the American Film Market

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Studio 100 Film is set to present its upcoming animated family feature Halloween vs Day of the Dead at this year’s American Film Market (AFM). The film is a co-production between Studio 100 International and Mexico’s Lunch Films. It brings together elements of Halloween and Día de los Muertos, exploring the contrast between the two traditions. The story follows two young protagonists who embark on a journey to overcome a longstanding divide between their worlds.
Synopsis of the feature film: When the candies of the rival towns, Halloween Ville and Day of the Dead Town, mysteriously vanish before their most important festivities, the celebrations are suddenly in danger. The fate of both villages rests in the hands of Pumpkid and Bony Lu, who join forces with a quirky group of friends to save the holidays and reunite their communities. More than a tale of rivalry, this heartwarming story weaves fantasy and humour against the backdrop of magical landscapes, exploring universal themes of friendship, family, courage and self-discovery.
The film is written and directed by Celso García (The Thin Yellow Line, The Great Seduction) and brings together executive producers Martin Krieger (Studio 100 International), Axel Vielma and Fernando Estrada (Lunch Films), with Thorsten Wegener, García and Gerry Cardoso as producers.
García said, “Working with Studio 100 International to bring Halloween vs Day of the Dead to life is an exciting opportunity to share a story we hold close to our hearts. Together, we’re creating a vibrant, heartfelt film that honours both traditions while telling a timeless tale of friendship, unity and hope. We believe audiences everywhere will connect with the journey of these two children from rival villages.”
Cardoso added, “We wanted to create a film that’s not only fun and full of adventure but also celebrates the heart of Mexican culture. It’s a playful clash of two iconic traditions, told through a story that’s emotional and deeply rooted in family and identity. We hope audiences around the world will laugh, be moved and walk away with a greater appreciation for the beauty, spirit and meaning behind Día de los Muertos.”
Studio 100 Film sales and acquisition Lorena Booth commented, “Growing up Mexican in New York, I looked forward to twice as many sweets and double the ghosts. Halloween and Día de los Muertos were both part of my life, so when this project came along, it ultimately felt like home. After two years of spirited- and occasionally spooky talks, I’m thrilled we’re kicking off development and sharing it at the film market!”
Targeted at kids and families, Halloween vs Day of the Dead has a planned runtime of 80 minutes and is slated for a 2028 theatrical release.