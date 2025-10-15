BenQ launches new monitor with an integrated colour calibrator

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
BenQ has introduced the PD2770U, a 27-inch 4K professional monitor. It is the company’s first model to feature an integrated colour calibrator. Designed for modern studios, post-production teams and independent creatives, the PD2770U makes studio-grade colour accuracy and consistency more accessible. The monitor was officially unveiled at Broadcast India 2025, a tradeshow for the broadcast, media and entertainment industries, being held from 14 to 16 October. Notably, the model was launched first in India.
BenQ India MD Rajeev Singh said, “Until now, achieving professional-grade colour accuracy required expensive hardware calibrators and time-consuming setup. With the PD2770U, we’ve built the calibration engine directly into the display, giving small studios and creators the same mastering-level colour precision used by major production houses, in a single, accessible device.”
BenQ’s Built-in Calibration System is driven by Light-Adaptive Calibration technology. This system intelligently adjusts colour accuracy in response to ambient studio lighting, ensuring long-term visual stability without the need for external devices or manual configuration. The monitor supports 99 per cent Adobe RGB, 99 per cent DCI-P3 and 100 per cent Rec.709 colour spaces, delivering vivid, precise and consistent visuals tailored for post-production, design and broadcast environments.
Certified by Pantone Validated, Pantone SkinTone, and Calman Verified, the monitor guarantees that what creators see on-screen will precisely match across print, web, and video outputs, an advantage for colour-dependent studios.
For studios operating multiple workstations, the monitor features an RJ45 Lan port and is compatible with BenQ’s DMS Local software, enabling centralised management and calibration synchronisation across several monitors. This functionality helps creative teams maintain consistent visual output, eliminate discrepancies across editing or colour grading setups, and significantly reduce time spent on rework, ensuring seamless visual alignment throughout the studio.
The model features a Nano Matte Panel that minimises glare and reflections, paired with a magnetic shading hood for distraction-free colour evaluation. BenQ’s latest Display Pilot 2 software enhances workflow efficiency through features like ICCsync, desktop partitioning, and one-click colour mode switching. The Hotkey Puck G3 controller further improves productivity with quick tactile access to key display functions.
The model will be available November 2025 onwards across leading broadcast and photography retail outlets and on BenQ India official website.