Malaysia’s special needs youth create animated series for TV and digital platforms

A group of Malaysian youths with special needs has proven that creativity and determination can overcome any boundary. Trained at Infinite Minds Academy in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, these talented individuals have produced a full animation series that is now being shown on YouTube, Malaysia’s broadcast channel MyTV and the streaming platform Durioo+, marking a proud milestone for the local Neurodiverse community.
The series, Learning Idioms with Coco & Momo, is entirely conceptualised, voiced and animated by youths with autism, down syndrome, ADHD, dyslexia and other learning differences. Through colourful storytelling and humour, the series teaches English idioms in a way that is both educational and entertaining, while also promoting understanding and inclusion.
The project was fully supported by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), under its initiative to encourage digital creativity and inclusivity among marginalised communities. This collaboration underscores MDEC’s ongoing commitment to empower the neurodiverse community through digital technology and innovation.
Founded in 2013, Infinite Minds Academy is Malaysia’s first digital technology academy dedicated to training special needs and neurodiverse individuals in creative digital fields such as animation, app development, 3D design, multimedia and robotics. The academy’s mission is to help them achieve financial independence and dignity through meaningful digital careers.
The academy founder Kiren Kaur shared that the animation project carries a message far beyond creativity. “This project proves that our neurodiverse youths are capable of achieving far more than people often think,” she said. “When given the right platform, they don’t just learn, they excel. It also gives parents and caregivers hope that their children can build real, sustainable careers in this field.”
The success of Coco & Momo has already sparked discussions with international broadcasters interested in showcasing the work abroad.
Beyond the accolades, the initiative stands as a powerful example of inclusive learning i.e. showing how neurodiverse individuals can master complex digital tools, develop artistic expression and contribute meaningfully to Malaysia’s creative economy.
Aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for quality education, reduced inequalities and decent work, the academy’s efforts continue to create opportunities for youths often left behind.
At its heart, the project is a reminder that with patience, opportunity and belief, neurodiverse individuals can not only participate but thrive; inspiring hope for parents, educators and society as a whole.