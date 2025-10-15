Superprod Animation and France Télévisions team up for ‘Frnck’ animated series

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
France-based Superprod Animation has inked a deal with France Télévisions for the development of a 26 half hour animated series based on the comic book FRNCK.
Synopsis of the series: Franck, a 13-year-old orphan, suddenly finds himself transported back to the prehistoric era, surrounded by hungry dinosaurs, giant insects, and ferocious plants. Fortunately, he’s rescued by Kenza, a 14-year-old prehistoric girl who takes him back to her tribe. At first terrified, Franck is surprised by the warm welcome he receives. Could this be his chance to finally have a family, after growing up alone? Determined to stay, Franck will do everything he can to fit in. He’ll face the dangers of this untamed prehistoric world but also the challenges and confusion of something completely new to him: learning what it means to be part of a family.
Dupuis managing director Julie Durot commented, “We’re thrilled to see FRNCK make the leap into animation. The project with Superprod and France Télévisions promises to capture the comic’s humour and sense of adventure, while delivering powerful themes and thoughtful reflections on modernity and humanity.”
France Télévisions youth programming head Jean-Baptiste Lamotte said, “We’re very excited to bring FRNCK to life with the talented teams at Superprod. Through the journey of this orphaned boy transported into a wildly imaginative prehistory, where he discovers and reinvents what family means, the show will create a strong emotional connection with its two main characters and their chosen family.”
Superprod Animation producer Camille Serceau added, “We were immediately drawn to the comic’s energy, humour, and originality. FRNCK is truly one of a kind, and we believe the pilot we produced demonstrates the strength of the concept and our 3D adaptation. Like the pilot, the full series will be directed by Jean Duval, and we can’t wait to bring this world to life and take children on a one-of-a-kind prehistoric adventure.”
FRNCK is based on the comic book series created by artist Brice Cossu and writer Olivier Bocquet. It was first published in the children’s magazine Spirou in 2016 and later released as a series of graphic novels by Dupuis. Translated into nine languages, the series now comprises ten volumes, with more in development, and has sold over 600,000 copies to date.