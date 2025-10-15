France’s Moon-Keys International Content adds ‘Migali’ animated series to its programming slate

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
France-based Moon-Keys International Content (MKIC) has expanded its programming slate with Migali, a 2D animated comedy series comprising 52 episodes of 11 minutes each. Aimed at children aged five to eight, the series is scheduled for delivery before summer 2026.
Adapted from the popular book series published by Auzou Éditions, which includes seven volumes and has sold more than 150,000 copies, Migali transports viewers into the joyful and colourful world of the Royal Academy. This school welcomes princes and princesses from across the kingdoms. Migali is destined to become queen one day. As thrilling as that goal may be, she must first excel at the Royal Academy alongside her fellow royal classmates. With her ability to weave webs, her lively spirit and her love of fun and laughter, this Spider Princess is above all the queen of mischief and hearty laughs.
Moon-Keys International Content distribution and acquisitions head said, “We are thrilled to welcome Migali to our line-up. With her modern and solar character, a universe already loved by young readers she is set to become children’s new best friend worldwide.”
Easy Peasy Entertainment producer Adélaïde Quiblier added, “Bringing Migali to the screen is a tremendous pleasure. With the talent of our creative teams and the support of prestigious partners like TF1, RTBF, VRT, and RTS, we are confident that Migali will make children around the world laugh and dream.”
Moon-Keys International Content will present Migali to international buyers at Mipcom 2025 in Cannes.