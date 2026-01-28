Webtoon and Xbox unveil ‘Sea of Thieves’ miniseries

Webtoon Entertainment and Xbox are teaming up to bring the world of Sea of Thieves to webcomic fans all over the world with Sea of Thieves: The Last Bite, an all-new, original miniseries now available to read on Webtoon’s English-language platform.

Set in a pirate setting, The Last Bite expands the Sea of Thieves storyline with a new crew, a sinking ship and a mystery that threatens to divide them. All five episodes are available to read in full, offering a complete narrative. Written by Chris Allcock and illustrated by Rhoald Marcellius, Sea of Thieves: The Last Bite introduces an original cast created for Webtoon.

Webtoon global head and chief strategy officer Yongsoo Kim said, “Sea of Thieves is known for incredible in-game storytelling, with an immersive adventure that keeps fans hooked. At Webtoon, we help some of the world’s biggest franchises expand their worlds with webcomics, reaching new horizons worthy of the most enterprising crews. That’s why we’re so excited to dive into the world of Sea of Thieves and take fans on a brand new adventure with The Last Bite.”

“Sea of Thieves has always thrived on the joy of shared stories, and The Last Bite lets us explore that spirit in a whole new way. Working with Webtoon has allowed us to bring brand new tales, big emotions, and proper pirate mischief to fans everywhere whether they sail the Sea of Thieves every day or are stepping into our world for the very first time,” said Rare brand & licensing head Adam Park.

To mark the release of Sea of Thieves: The Last Bite, Webtoon and Xbox are hosting a limited-time cross-platform event linking readers and players. During the campaign period, those who read all five episodes of Sea of Thieves: The Last Bite on Webtoon can claim a one-month trial of Xbox Game Pass Premium. Xbox Game Pass subscribers can access a one-month trial of Webtoon Premium, while Webtoon Premium subscribers can obtain a limited-time Sea of Thieves in-game emote.

Sea of Thieves: The Last Bite is available on Webtoon. The promotional event runs until 13 February 2026. Codes must be redeemed within 30 days of being claimed, with final redemption closing on 15 March 2026.