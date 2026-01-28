BBC Studios has announced that Bluey will join the Minecraft community on Thursday 5 February. For the first time, fans of Bluey and Minecraft players will be able to play, explore and create together in an experience based on the series.

Developed by Jigarbov in partnership with BBC Studios and Ludo Studio, the Bluey DLC (downloadable content) introduces the house through the interactive format of Minecraft. Players can meet Bluey, Bingo, Mum and Dad and revisit moments from the series. They will be able to search for hidden keys throughout the home, guided by the family, unlocking new rooms and areas as they progress.

As they explore, players can take part in activities and mini‑games from the series, including I‑Spy, Hide and Seek and Ragdoll. Additional games and surprises become available as they discover Bluey and her family’s favourite things. The downloadable content can be played alone or with friends, offering various details and hidden features to uncover, including areas beneath the house.

“Bringing Bluey to Minecraft opens up a new way for fans to engage with the brand in a place where they already love to play. This partnership is a great example of how we’re evolving the way our brands live beyond the screen,” said BBC Studios gaming and interactive global director Marina Mello. “By collaborating with Microsoft and Jigarbov, we’re able to explore new forms of interactive storytelling that feel native to platforms like Minecraft, while staying true to what makes Bluey so special.”

All Minecraft Bedrock players can access a free Chattermax Mask from the Minecraft marketplace until 6 March, after which it will be available for purchase. Bluey’s House will be released globally on the Minecraft Marketplace from 5 February.