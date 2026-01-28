Ánima Kitchent’s ‘Cleo & Cuquín’ joins major Mexican wellness campaign

Spanish animation company Ánima Kitchent has announced that its preschool entertainment brand Cleo & Cuquín has joined an extensive social awareness campaign in Mexico.

Led by Mexico’s El Consejo de la Comunicación, a private-sector, non-profit organisation, established as a means for entrepreneurs to participate in social causes through nationwide initiatives, the campaign ‘Actívate con Pasión’ (Get Active with Passion) aims to encourage physical activity and movement among children and families as part of their daily lives.

The initiative brings together some of the most beloved children’s animated characters including Cleo & Cuquín alongside Sesame Street to inspire audiences in a fun, engaging and accessible way. Reinforcing the importance of moving, playing and spending time together, the campaign leverages the global excitement surrounding this year’s FIFA World Cup 2026 as a catalyst to motivate healthier daily habits.

Cleo & Cuquín characters are not only part of children’s entertainment- they are also allies in promoting and sharing positive messages, helping families associate physical activity with joy, connection and well-being. The ‘Actívate con Pasión’ (Get Active with Passion) campaign, which is already underway and will run until 12 April 2026, calls on families to engage in at least 30 minutes of physical activity five days a week and promotes this habit for both physical and emotional health, especially for children.

Cleo & Cuquín has a strong presence in Mexico, currently airing across major platforms including Televisa’s Canal 5, Discovery Kids, Netflix, Cartoonito, Pluto TV, Roku and Fire TV. The brand also performs exceptionally well on digital platforms such as YouTube, where Mexico consistently ranks among the top three countries generating millions of views each year.

Originally inspired by the highly successful 1960s Spanish children’s property The Telerin Family, Cleo & Cuquín launched in 2018, with a 78 x 7-minute series and quickly became the number one preschool show at its TV premiere in Mexico, Spain, and several Latin American countries. Building on this success, Ánima Kitchent expanded the brand with new digital and VOD content including a new Cuquín-led adventure comedy spin-off introducing adorable new characters such as Clementina, Cyan, Robi the robot, Trex the dinosaur and Ghost the rabbit further strengthening the IP’s global appeal.