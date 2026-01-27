India’s AAA gaming studio LightFury Games has announced that its forthcoming title E-Cricket will include more than 600 officially licensed international players from leading cricketing nations. The licensing is being managed in partnership with Winners Alliance, a company specialising in group licensing and collective opportunities for professional athletes worldwide.

The licensed roster spans global players across major cricketing nations, including Australia, New Zealand, England, Afghanistan, Ireland, South Africa, West Indies, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Uganda, USA, Canada, Netherlands and Italy, among others, with every licensed athlete available as a playable character inside the game.

The roster of more than 600 players adds depth to gameplay, with each athlete represented through individual characters, overall ratings, and playing styles that reflect their real-life approach. Detailed statistical models capture strengths, tendencies, and match impact. The line-up includes international figures such as Chris Gayle, Joe Root, Rashid Khan, Pat Cummins, Jos Buttler, Travis Head, Devon Conway, Trent Boult, Brandon McMullen, Quinton de Kock, Sikander Raza, and Andre Russell, among others, with further variation introduced through progressive performance models within the game.

Winners Alliance commercial VP Tim Cruickshank said, “E-Cricket reflects exactly why Winners Alliance exists : to make large-scale, fully licensed experiences possible at a global level. Through our partnership with the World Cricketers’ Association, we represent the collective rights of international cricketers, and working with a studio like LightFury Games, whose technical ambition and respect for the sport are clear, sets a new benchmark for how those rights can be brought to life in gaming.”

The game introduces deeper player interactions and evolving journeys beyond fixed ratings and styles. Broadcast-style presentation, AI commentary, and strategic systems are supported by progression models that adapt to match situations, creating varied outcomes and situationally aware athletes.

LightFury Games co-founder and CEO Karan Shroff shared, “What we are building with E-Cricket is intended to redefine how games from India are seen. Our aim is to give fans and the cricket community an authentic experience of the sport, not just to play it but to live it. The inclusion of over 600 licensed international players, alongside leading Indian cricketers, allows fans to step into the shoes of their heroes and supports our vision of a wider cricket ecosystem. We remain committed to raising standards of realism, depth, and technology to deliver a truly world-class cricket video game.”

E-Cricket is in development and scheduled for release in 2026. Built on Unreal Engine 5 and designed for mobile platforms, it aims to deliver realistic physics and gameplay that reflects players’ styles, movement, and match dynamics. LightFury Games also intends to add more licensed players in future phases.