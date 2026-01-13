LightFury Games partners with The Ashes and Big Bash League matches, unveils new e-cricket logo

LightFury Games, India’s pioneering AAA-focused game-tech studio and developer behind the upcoming esports title e-cricket, has entered into partnerships with two of the world’s most established cricket properties, The Ashes and the Big Bash League (BBL), marking a globally significant milestone for an Indian gaming studio.

The tournaments served as the platform for the rollout of LightFury’s new e-cricket logo. The logo introduces a sharper, more athletic design language aligned with international competitive standards, reflecting the studio’s transition from early-stage development to a more outward-facing phase focused on scale and global relevance.

As part of the partnerships, LightFury was featured through virtual pitch mat integrations during live broadcasts across matches. The on-air integrations placed the brand within internationally followed cricket events, reaching audiences across key global cricket markets.

Big Bash League The Ashes

“Cricket deserves a truly global, world-class competitive gaming IP. With e-cricket, we’re building that future from India for the world. As we expand into Australia, England, and other major cricket markets, our focus is uncompromising: a high-fidelity, skill-driven experience that stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the best competitive sports titles on the planet,” said LightFury Games CEO and co-founder Karan Shroff.

The associations mark a critical milestone in LightFury’s expanding participation in the global cricket ecosystem, positioning the studio alongside established international sporting platforms as it builds a long-term, globally relevant cricket gaming franchise from India.

Taken together, The Ashes and BBL associations represent the culmination of LightFury Games’ early groundwork and a step towards the broader global rollout of e-cricket, as the studio moves closer to introducing its AAA cricket title to international audiences.