Sara Tendulkar to own Mumbai franchise in S2 of e-cricket tournament GEPL

Sara Tendulkar has joined the Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL) as the franchise owner for Mumbai ahead of its second season. Organised by JetSynthesys, GEPL is an e-cricket and entertainment league, played on the mobile game Real Cricket.

Mumbai franchise owner Tendulkar said, “Cricket has been an integral part of our family. Exploring its potential in e-sports is thrilling. Owning the Mumbai franchise in GEPL is a dream come true, merging my passion for the game with my love for the city. I’m eager to collaborate with our talented team to build a beloved e-sports franchise that inspires and entertains.”

JetSynthesys CEO & founder Rajan Navani said, “We are thrilled to welcome Sara Tendulkar as the franchise owner of the Mumbai team. Sara is a true representation of the new gen Z creator and influencer ecosystem in India, a critical driver of the future of this country. Her deep-rooted interest in sports and esports, coupled with her immense popularity, makes her an ideal partner in our mission to take esports to the masses. This collaboration will help us expand GEPL’s reach, connect with fans from all walks of life, and create new grassroots opportunities for aspiring players.”

GEPL CEO & league commissioner Rohit Potphode said, “Having Sara Tendulkar join as the franchise owner of Mumbai is a watershed moment for GEPL. Her vibrant presence and strong connect with fans will undoubtedly elevate the league’s stature. With Season 2 set to be bigger and more competitive, her involvement will help drive even greater engagement in e-cricket sports.”

Season 2 of GEPL will introduce enhanced team formats, player competitions, and advanced gameplay through Real Cricket 24. The league will culminate in a grand finale in May 2025, where teams will compete for the title of e-Cricket Icon.