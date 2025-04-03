‘Hello Kitty and Friends’ now available on YouTube in Indian languages

Sanrio, has launched three dedicated YouTube channels in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, bringing the beloved characters closer to Indian fans. With this expansion, audiences can now enjoy Hello Kitty and Friends episodes and exclusive content in their preferred language.

By offering content in three regional languages, Sanrio is making its stories of friendship and kindness more accessible across India.

The Hello Kitty and Friends YouTube channels will feature a variety of content, including full episodes, special features, and exciting programming such as Hello Kitty and Friends Supercute Adventures. This animated series follows Hello Kitty alongside My Melody, Kuromi, Bad Badtz-Maru, Cinnamoroll, and Pompompurin on fun-filled, heartwarming adventures. With themes of friendship, kindness, and positivity, the series continues to captivate fans of all ages worldwide.