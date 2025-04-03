Mumbai Comic Con 2025: Here’s what you can look forward to

The final event of this year’s Comic-Con India season is set to take place on 12 and 13 April at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC. Organised by Comic Con India and powered by Crunchyroll, it will have an array of attractions, including international and Indian comic creators, experiences, live performances, and immersive engagements in comics, anime, and gaming.

Upon entry, attendees will receive a No.1 Issue of Radiant Black by Image Comics, a Solo Leveling poster by Yen Press, and a Comic Con India Bag. Fans can opt for the Exclusive Collectible Pack, featuring a Marvel Dr. Doom Bust, a Deadpool & Wolverine T-shirt and keychain, a Comic Con India Puzzle, a Heroic Cape, and other merchandise in collaboration with Disney Licensing.

Fans can meet international comic creators, including Jim Zub, known for Conan the Barbarian and his works for Marvel, DC, Disney, and Capcom, as well as Rob Denbleyker, co-creator of the popular Cyanide & Happiness franchise. Indian creators such as Abhijeet Kini Studios, Indusverse, Chariot Comics, Yali Dream Creations, Garbage Bin, Graphicurry, Rajesh Nagulakonda, and others will also be featured.

The event will include stand-up performances by Rohan Joshi, Sahil Shah, The Internet Said So (YouTube podcast), Biswa Kalyan Rath, and Rahul Dua, along with musical acts by Geek Fruit, Dependent Artists, Mooz X Afsar, and DJ Kazu. A live voice-over session featuring Japanese voice actors Kappei Yamaguchi and Hiroaki Hirata, known for voicing Usopp and Sanji in One Piece, will be conducted.

The event will feature interactive zones by Warner Bros, Disney, Sony, Bandai Namco, Penguin Random House India, Yamaha Racing, Maruti Suzuki Arena, and Crunchyroll. The Nodwin Gaming Arena will provide a gaming experience with showcases from PlayStation, Lenovo, and Logitech, while a Chandrayaan VR experience will also be available. Indie Game Utsav will debut in Mumbai, presenting over 40 made-in-India PC and console games.

Comic Con India founder Jatin Varma shared, “From die-hard comic book lovers to gaming enthusiasts and anime superfans, this is where fandom comes alive like never before. We can’t wait to see Mumbaikars turn up in full force and make this celebration truly legendary!”

Nodwin Gaming co-founder and managing director Akshat Rathee said, “Mumbai’s legacy of storytelling and creativity makes it the ideal place to close out this season of Comic Con India. Mumbai Comic Con has become a tradition for the community, and this finale is all about pushing the envelope and celebrating pop culture at its biggest and best in the Maximum City.”

Tickets can be booked through District by Zomato or the Comic Con India website.