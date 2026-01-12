‘KPop Demon Hunters’ wins Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature

Still from Kpop Demon Hunters

Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation’s KPop Demon Hunters won the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature. The award was accepted on behalf of the film by directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans together with producer Michelle Wong.

Kang shared, “We are grateful to the Golden Globes and to everyone who believed that a film rooted in Korean culture could connect with audiences worldwide. With this story, our aim was to portray female characters as we know them: strong and bold, sometimes silly and eccentric, often hungry, and occasionally a little bit thirsty.”

KPop Demon Hunters follows the K-pop group Huntr/X (Rummi, Mira and Zoey), who live double lives as demon hunters protecting their fans from supernatural threats. The film, released in late June on Netflix, has recorded more than 325.1 million views and earned US$24.6 million from theatrical screenings.

Applehans said, “The film is a tribute to music and to its power to connect us, reminding us of a shared humanity that feels especially important today. We are grateful to the fans for embracing the film, which has meant everything and helped keep the honmoon strong.”

The other nominees in the category this year were Arco (directed by Ugo Bienvenidu), Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle (directed by Haruo Sotozaki), Elio (directed by Adrian Molinoa, Madeline Sharafian and Domee Shi), Little Amelie or the Character of Rain (directed by Maïlys Vallade and Liane‑Cho Han), and Zootopia 2 (directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard).

“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song, with songwriters EJAI, Mark Sonnenblick and Lee Hee‑joon accepting the award.

EJAI mentioned in her speech while accepting the award, “As a child, I spent ten years working tirelessly towards my dream of becoming a K-pop idol, only to face rejection and the disappointment of being told my voice was not good enough. I am grateful to be part of a song that is helping other girls, women and people of all ages to navigate hardship and embrace themselves.”

Alongside its wins for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song, KPop Demon Hunters was nominated for the Cinematic Box Office Golden Globe, which was awarded to Sinners.