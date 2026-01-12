Time magazine names Disney among America’s most iconic companies

The American news magazine Time has recognised The Walt Disney Company as one of “America’s Most Iconic Companies,” a list of 250 businesses that have influenced the nation’s economic and cultural development.

In its feature marking the country’s 250th anniversary this year, Time highlighted Disney as a longstanding presence in the media industry, presenting American storytelling that reflects themes of optimism, ambition and innovation to audiences worldwide. ESPN, the sports media brand, was also honoured on the list.

The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger said, “For over a century, Disney has been woven into the American story, with beloved characters and timeless tales that have brought magic, joy and wonder to generations. Walt Disney’s enduring vision for this great company remains our inspiration, shaping the creativity, curiosity and innovation that fuel our storytelling today. The dreams Walt envisioned for Disney continue to grow, taking us into the future and pushing the boundaries of what is possible for generations to come.”

According to Time, the list is “an analysis intended to identify organisations that have achieved commercial success and become embedded in the American identity, influencing perceptions, habits and aspirations.”

The Walt Disney Company is marking America’s semiquincentennial with “Disney Celebrates America.” The initiative, currently in progress and concluding over the weekend of 4 July 2026, includes programming, storytelling and experiences across its brands to reflect the nation’s history, highlight its people and places, and encourage a sense of patriotism across generations.